Pfizer to expand vaccine booster shot efforts before the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pfizer is seeking authorization to expand who can receive their COVID-19 booster shot before the upcoming holidays.

Pfizer submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to lower the approved age for the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots down to 18-years-old, which is ahead of what’s expected to be a busy travel season.

Alongside the request, they submitted early results from a booster study involving over 10k people. Those results showed that immunity from just two shots began to fade eleven months after the second shot and that a third shot pushed immunity back up to 95%.

An FDA spokeswoman said the agency would review Pfizer’s application “as expeditiously as possible,” but would not set a timeline for a decision. She also said the FDA hasn’t yet decided whether to convene its panel of outside experts to vet the data.

Currently only people 65 and older, those at risk of severe COVID-19 because of a medical condition, and people who are at risk because of work or living conditions are eligible for the booster shot. If approved by the FDA the CDC would again have to give its seal of approval before the shots could be administered for the group.