SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You can get a booster shot at Springfield Technical Community College next week.

STCC is hosting a free Pfizer vaccine clinic next Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held inside Garvey Hall which is accessible by the Federal Street entrance of campus.

They will be offering first and second doses as well as booster shots. You will need to make an appointment in advance.