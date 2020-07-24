Pfizer’s CT scientists playing key role in vaccine effort

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – Scientists and other Pfizer Inc. staff in Connecticut are playing a key role in the drug company’s fast-tracked and promising efforts to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. They’re also working on an antiviral medication to treat patients who’ve contracted COVID-19.

John Burkhardt, the Groton labs site director and vice president of global drug safety research and development, said Wednesday they’re working pre-clinical and clinical safety studies for the vaccine and engineering and performing subsequent analysis of the nanoparticle that’s the basis for it.

Meanwhile, Wednesday marked the second day in a row there were no new COVID-associated deaths.