Point32Health requiring vaccines, masks

BOSTON (SHNS) – Point32Health, the organization created by the merger of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, announced last week that it is delaying its phased Canton and Quincy office openings until early November and implementing mask and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for all individuals — including employees, temps, contractors and visitors — at those offices.

Masks are required inside the offices regardless of vaccination status, and as of Nov. 1, all individuals will need to provide proof of vaccination before entering the offices.

The company said in a statement that it would “consider reasonable accommodations for colleagues who are unable to wear a mask or be vaccinated, and will grant accommodations where we are able to do so.”

In addition to pushing back the phased openings, the regional offices of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, which had previously been open at half-capacity over the summer, were closed to non-essential onsite workers on Aug. 20.