Poll shows widespread support for Massachusetts shutdowns

BOSTON (WWLP) – The vast majority of Massachusetts residents support restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a Suffolk University poll of Massachusetts residents:
- 96% support school closures
- 94% approve the halt of restaurant dining-in
- 93% support the shuttering of bars
- 92% agree that nonessential businesses should be closed to the public
- 28% approved President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response
- 64% did not approve President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response
- 80% support Baker’s COVID-19 response
In terms of information resources Massachusetts residents:
- 83% said the state government was providing what they need
- 73% said local government was providing necessary information
- 53% said the federal government met this need
Personal concerns:
- 76% of residents are very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their family will get the coronavirus
- 7% percent said that they believe they have or have had the virus
- Of these, 15% said they were able to get tested for COVID-19
- Most residents 71% said they have enough food for 2-3 weeks or more
- 90% said they could emotionally endure the current conditions for a few more weeks, months, or indefinitely.
- 94% said they were being very or somewhat strict about social distancing
- 49% percent said that what they missed most was seeing family members, relatives, or friends in person
Economic impact:
As the stock market is experiencing one of its worst drops in history during the coronavirus outbreak…
- 63% of Massachusetts residents are very or somewhat concerned about their financial situation or employment.
- 36% said that the current situation has diminished their regular income.
However, when residents were asked whether they were more worried about their physical health or financial well-being…
- 61% chose physical health compared to
- 32% who were more concerned about financial well-being
Methodology:
The statewide Suffolk University survey was conducted through live interviews of cell phone and landline users.
All respondents indicated that they were residents of Massachusetts.
The survey of 500 respondents was conducted March 24 – March 27.
The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percentage points at a 95% level of confidence.
Results are posted on the Suffolk University Political Research Center website.