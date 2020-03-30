Poll shows widespread support for Massachusetts shutdowns

BOSTON (WWLP) – The vast majority of Massachusetts residents support restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Suffolk University poll of Massachusetts residents:

96% support school closures

93% support the shuttering of bars

28% approved President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response

80% support Baker's COVID-19 response

In terms of information resources Massachusetts residents:

83% said the state government was providing what they need

53% said the federal government met this need

Personal concerns:

76% of residents are very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their family will get the coronavirus

Of these, 15% said they were able to get tested for COVID-19

90% said they could emotionally endure the current conditions for a few more weeks, months, or indefinitely.

49% percent said that what they missed most was seeing family members, relatives, or friends in person

Economic impact:

As the stock market is experiencing one of its worst drops in history during the coronavirus outbreak…

63% of Massachusetts residents are very or somewhat concerned about their financial situation or employment.

However, when residents were asked whether they were more worried about their physical health or financial well-being…

61% chose physical health compared to

Methodology:

The statewide Suffolk University survey was conducted through live interviews of cell phone and landline users.

All respondents indicated that they were residents of Massachusetts.

The survey of 500 respondents was conducted March 24 – March 27.

The margin of error is +/- 4.4 percentage points at a 95% level of confidence.

Results are posted on the Suffolk University Political Research Center website.