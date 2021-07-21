Popular tourist destinations see spike in COVID-19 Delta variant cases

Signage requiring masks on display outside Fenway Park on Opening Day before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on April 02, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Summer travel is in full-swing but mask-wearing is returning to some communities as the Delta variant spreads across the state at record numbers.



Vacation mode has been activated but while many are traveling for the summer it’s important to remember that we are still in a pandemic. Provincetown on Cape Cod has seen a spike in COVID-19 and most of them are breakthrough cases meaning people are contracting the virus even after being vaccinated.

“We have more people here today than at any point in the pandemic and as a response following the fourth of July week we issued a town wide advisory on Monday. The Selectboard and the board of health advising people to wear a mask indoors and when social distancing is not possible.” Town Manager Alex Morse | Provincetown, Ma.

The popular tourist destination has just issued a new mask-wearing advisory after more than 130 people tested positive following the fourth of July holiday. Town Manager Alex Morse is encouraging residents and visitors to where a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Of the cases, 89 people who tested positive are from Massachusetts. Thankfully if you contract COVID-19 and are fully vaccinated, your symptoms aren’t expected be as bad.

Anyone who has traveled to Provincetown since July 1 is being asked to get tested at least five days after returning.