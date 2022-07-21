CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, and according to a statement from the White House and he is experiencing mild symptoms.

According to the white house, President Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the white house COVID coordinator, says that President Biden is experiencing fatigue, has a runny nose and dry cough. Biden will isolate for at least five days and will leave isolation once he has received a negative test.

Seth Gemme, M.D. FACEP, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at the Baystate Wing in Palmer told 22News that the President’s positive result is a reminder to keep following COVID safety procedures.

“With President Biden being diagnosed, he is fully vaccinated, but it shows you can still get sick being fully vaccinated,” he said, “And, it’s important for social distancing and especially staying home and isolated if you do have symptoms. It’s important to call your doctor if you do have any symptoms to get further direction.”

Biden’s positive test was detected as part of a routine scheduled test. The president released a video sharing his diagnosis Thursday afternoon where is seen reassuring the American public and asking them to keep the faith.

Now the White House has been reduced to just essential staff and the president plans to participate in planned meetings via zoom.