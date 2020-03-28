Breaking News
The Latest: 182 positive COVID-19 cases reported by Baystate Health, 1,243 tested
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Massachusetts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP) – FEMA has announced federal emergency aid is available for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide tribal and local recovery efforts in affected areas caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the funding will also be available to local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a ‘cost-sharing’ basis for emergency protective measures that include first federal assistance under public assistance and areas affected at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

The news release states W. Russell Webster is the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery in the affected area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories