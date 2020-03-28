President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Massachusetts

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP) – FEMA has announced federal emergency aid is available for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide tribal and local recovery efforts in affected areas caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the funding will also be available to local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations on a ‘cost-sharing’ basis for emergency protective measures that include first federal assistance under public assistance and areas affected at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

The news release states W. Russell Webster is the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery in the affected area.