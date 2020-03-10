1  of  2
President Trump pushes economic relief as Coronavirus spreads

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

(NBC News)  The federal government is turning its focus to the damage coronavirus is doing to your wallet.

President Trump will meet with Republicans Tuesday to discuss a possible cut to payroll taxes.

“Substantial relief, it’s a big number. We’re also talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not gonna ever miss a paycheck,” Mr. Trump said.

President Trump says he’s considering loans and help for the travel industry.  

Meanwhile, six lawmakers who came in contact with a coronavirus patient are staying home for two weeks.

The White House confirms President Trump has not been tested because he hasn’t had close contact with a patient, although he has traveled with and shaken hands with lawmakers who did.

