President Trump tweets about ‘Pennsylvanians wanting their freedom now’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump made a statement about Pennsylvanians wanting their freedom back, in a tweet Monday morning.

President Trump said on Twitter, “The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.”

Trump also takes a shot at Democrats in his tweet saying, “The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!”

The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

Top Stories:

Coroner calls for resignation of Pa. Health Secretary

Which Midstate counties plan to defy Governor’s order, move to “yellow”

The ‘Plandemic’ documentary removed from Youtube and social media