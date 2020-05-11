President Trump tweets about ‘Pennsylvanians wanting their freedom now’

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump made a statement about Pennsylvanians wanting their freedom back, in a tweet Monday morning.

President Trump said on Twitter, “The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.”

Trump also takes a shot at Democrats in his tweet saying, “The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!”

