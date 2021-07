PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) — On Sunday evening, the Select Board and Board of Health in Provincetown approved a motion to implement an indoor mask mandate in the town.

The mandate will be effective immediately due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. There are at least 430 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the Provincetown cluster.

The town will tighten or loosen restrictions based on public health data.

