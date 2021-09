PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The indoor mask mandate in Provincetown on Cape Cod is being replaced with a mask advisory.

According to the town’s municipal website, COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically since the July cluster. Town Manager Alex Morse said the 14-day positivity rate is now under 3-percent, down from its 15-percent peak in July.

Morse said local businesses can continue their indoor mask requirement independent of the town.