Puerto Rico takes on COVID-19 surge with high vaccination rates

FILE – In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico’s Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances approved on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, a new budget that largely suspends austerity measures and government cuts for one year as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from hurricanes, earthquakes and the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WWLP) – 22News has drone video from Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan which shows a long line of cars snaking neatly around a massive parking lot where people waited their turn for COVID-19 tests at a drive-through testing site.

The Caribbean island is facing a record breaking rise in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holidays.

Although they are facing this recent surge Puerto Rico by maintaining very high vaccination rate.

According to NBC News, the US territory “led all states and U.S. territories in COVID-19 prevention and vaccination rates among adults and children.”

And to this day “Puerto Rico remains among the top three U.S. jurisdictions (alongside Vermont and Guam) with the highest rates of Covid-19 vaccinations, according to NBC News’ vaccination tracker.“

‘La Isla del Encanto’ or the Island of Enchantment, continues to show their resilience during this pandemic.