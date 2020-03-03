Purdue researchers pursue rapid Coronavirus test

Breaking News
(WTHR/NBC News)  A new test developed by a Purdue University researcher could be a game changer in the worldwide fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The test, which is still being perfect, can be done in any doctor’s office or health clinic by swabbing patient’s nose or throat according to Dr. Jacqueline C. Linnes.

The current testing for COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, is done in selected laboratories, by specially trained technicians, using scientific testing equipment. Results take days.

The new test produces results in 40 minutes or less.

“The difference between minutes and days is huge. Imagine the amount of people you could come in contact with throughout the course of a day waiting for results.” Linnes says. “I hope this is a potential game changer.”

