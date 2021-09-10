Questions remain for businesses following Biden’s vaccine mandate announcement

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden Thursday was speaking directly to the unvaccinated, as he ordered employers to implement a vaccine mandate to help combat the Delta variant.

“If you want to work with the federal government, get vaccinated,” said Biden.

It’s not just government jobs that’ll require vaccinations. The businesses that have to enforce this are those with 100 employees or more. Companies that fail to comply could face fines up to $14,000. The only way around a vaccination is regular testing for employees. The unvaccinated will have to test negative at least once a week. Exactly how this will be carried out remains to be seen.

“Its a little too early to tell, we need to see what it exactly looks like, how businesses can implement this, but the business community has been great throughout the pandemic and have implemented vaccine mandates on their own,” said Nancy Creed, President of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Creed is also wondering the effect this will have on the labor shortage, “I do wonder how this exasperates our current workforce shortage, but if people aren’t coming to work that will that make that shortage worse.”

Creed is also curious what the new rules mean for paid time off. Out of all U.S. adults, 25 percent haven’t been vaccinated.

There has been some pushback to Biden’s new order. The Republican National Committee is filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, citing concerns for workers and businesses not having the resources to carry out Biden’s demands. It’s unclear when exactly the requirements will take effect. The Department of Labor is expected to issue the rule “in the coming weeks,” according to the White House.