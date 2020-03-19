1  of  2
R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe says it's end of the world as we know it, but he feels fine

(AP) – Michael Stipe has posted a video in which he sings R.E.M.’s “It’s The End of the World As We Know It,” and says that he feels fine.

He says the important part of the lyric is “as we know it,” because “we’re going through something that none of us have ever encountered before.”

Sales and streams of the song have skyrocketed since most of the country shut down out of concern for the new coronavirus.

Stipe urges fans to get information from the CDC or trusted news sites, not social media.

He suggests people to find another song besides “Happy Birthday” to sing while washing hands because “it’s already depressing and sad.”

He also promises he’ll celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with everyone in August.

