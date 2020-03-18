RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer update on the state’s response to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today officials provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
During the afternoon press conference, officials confirmed 110 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.
Earlier today, MDHHS confirmed 80 cases of COVID-19 in the state while Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County reported the first person to die in Michigan from COVID-19.
