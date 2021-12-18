Record breaking COVID-19 surge 21,027 cases in New York

(WWLP) – As the holiday season kicks off there is troubling data that reveals the dramatic spikes in COVID-19 cases across the United States.

Most recently New York Governor Kathy Hochul, announced on Friday that there were 21,021 new positive COVID-19 cases. This statistic is alarming and surpasses the previous record for most reported cases in a single day which was about 19,942.

Many hospitals in western Massachusetts are experiencing an uptick in patients.

As part of an order from the state’s department of public health, health care facilities are having to cut their elective surgeries down by 50% by Wednesday as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

22News wanted to find out what actually qualifies as an elective surgery.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, elective does not necessarily mean optional but it can span across a pretty broad category here. It basically refers to a surgery you can schedule it in advance.

State public health officials reported 45 new confirmed deaths and 6,345 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts on Friday. This is a reflection of the new wave of COVID-19 infections that are increasing across the country as we see the Delta and Omicron variants spread.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is available at more than 500 locations in Massachusetts including at retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites and mobile clinics.

Individuals do not need an ID or health insurance to access a vaccine and do not need to show a vaccine card when getting a vaccine. Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 45 new deaths, 6,345 new cases

Visit www.mass.gov/covid19booster for more information or visit the CDC website here.

Options for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment: