Rep. Gonzalez to visit Springfield health center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Representative Carlos Gonzalez will visit Caring Health Center on Monday. The purpose of the visit is to tour the facility’s COVID-19 testing site.
According to a news release sent to 22News, Representative Gonzalez is trying to increases testing availability and awareness in downtown Springfield.
Representative Gonzalez believes it is important for our residents to know all their options for COVID-19 testing in order to contain the spread of the virus in our community and protect our vulnerable citizens.