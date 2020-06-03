Rep. Welch will join panel for Vermont virtual town hall on COVID-19 response

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch will be among more than a half-dozen guests at live virtual town hall to discuss the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as what the future holds for the region’s economy, from education and child care to medicine and farming.

The one-hour town hall will be hosted by Local 44/Fox anchor Lauren Maloney and air from 7-8 p.m. on Local 44 and Local 22/ABC and WTEN/ABC in Albany, NY. Online, myChamplainValley.com. will live stream the event. Viewers can submit questions for the guests via email to news@myChamplainValley.com.

The town hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic. Welch and Maloney will then discuss issues related to the re-opening of Vermont’s economy and federal assistance for the state.

Maloney will then pose questions submitted by viewers. Along with Welch, participants will include:

  • Dr. Mark Levine, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health;
  • Tom Torti, President & CEO, Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce;
  • Claudio Fort, President & CEO, Rutland Regional Medical Center;
  • Yaw Obeng, Superintendent, Burlington School District;
  • Gary Derr,  Vice President for Operations and Public Safety, University of Vermont

