Enfield town officials confirm first case of coronavirus
Reports: Early County woman dead from COVID-19

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

UPDATE:

Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed that one of the Early County residents with COVID-19 has died from her illness.

The woman is reportedly a 48-year-old who was treated in Tallahassee before her death. This is according to a statement from the hospital as reported by ABC affiliate WTXL.

The other resident with the virus is alive as of this report.

Kemp’s statement can be watched here.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Two new cases of coronavirus in Early County have been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The results came in 11:00 a.m. Thursday. The state now faces 287 cases as whole, 90 cases higher than the previous count.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 59 make up the bulk of the cases at 46 percent. The second-highest demographic are adults over the age of 60 at 35 percent, one of the more vulnerable age demographics.

Georgia is also reporting 10 deaths from the virus, nine more than Wednesday.

The department of public health’s count is based on the patient’s county of residence, as seen below.

County Cases 
Fulton66
Cobb37
Bartow 26
DeKalb22
Dougherty20
Cherokee16
Gwinnett12
Fayette9
Clarke8
Lowndes6
Floyd6
Clayton6
Hall5
Gordon4
Lee3
Coweta3
Paulding3
Newton3
Forsyth3
Henry3
Early2
Glynn2
Laurens2
Richmond2
Troup2
Rockdale1
Houston1
Charlton1
Whitfield1
Polk1
Columbia1
Barrow1
Bibb1
Peach1
Muscogee1
Unknown6

