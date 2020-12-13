Rhode Island health director tests positive for COVID-19

by: Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The director of the Rhode Island Department of Health has tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s according to a statement Saturday night from the governor’s office.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is asymptomatic and will continue to work from home. She had attended the state’s weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

A spokesman says Gov. Gina Raimondo tested negative Saturday and will continue to be tested throughout her seven-day quarantine. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, Block, and consultant medical director Dr. Philip Chan will also quarantine since they also attended Thursday’s news conference.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday extended the state of emergency declaration another three weeks.

