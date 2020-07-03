Rhode Island nursing home group defends coronavirus response

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island nursing home trade group is defending the way its members cared for residents during the coronavirus pandemic, after Gov. Gina Raimondo pledged more scrutiny of the facilities as the state recovers.

Rhode Island Health Care Association President Scott Fraser said in a statement the state’s nursing homes and workers fought tirelessly against this virus without the proper tools and support at first. Raimondo said this week that more state support for nursing homes will include increased inspections to ensure compliance.

The trade group said as of late June, 73% of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 deaths were associated with nursing homes, in line with neighboring states.