1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Career Tec Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Shelburne Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

[ooyala player_id=”b248f00b9d6e4d7ba21cbc796a85f61c” width=”undefined” height=”undefined” autoplay=”true” pcode=”hvZXE6LAucDf6RdQ6h18j_W_oNxg” code=”J1ZmdhajE6lzd8QcxjB5plGFDymuCttT”]

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The sold-out event was scheduled for May 2 at Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland. A new date has not been set.

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority.  Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

The inductees include Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and Depeche Mode.

The Rock Hall will maintain normal hours at the museum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories