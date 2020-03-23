1  of  2
Routine dental procedures postponed after Gov. Abbott’s executive order

by: Mintie Betts

TEXAS (KETK) – On Sunday, Gov. Gregg Abbott issued two new executive orders affecting healthcare professionals. One states that all surgeries and medical procedures that are not necessary or required must be postponed.

The regulations are put in place until April 21 to protect the public from COVID-19 exposure and prevent mask and supply shortages.

The Texas State Board of Dental Examiners and the American Association of Orthodontists released a statement saying all routine procedures will be rescheduled after the regulation expires, which has the potential to be extended.

While routine examinations are postponed, several offices say they will take patients for emergency procedures only. Each office has the authority to determine what clarifies as an emergency, and you are encouraged to talk to your dentist or orthodontist individually.

