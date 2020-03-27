Salon owner gives tips on how to maintain beauty routine while stuck at home

The owner of Magnolias on the Green Salon wants to make sure people are taking the right steps to keep up with their beauty needs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield salon is using social media to send out beauty tips during Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

Carolyn Cappabianca is the owner of Magnolias on the Green Salon.

Her salon offers different services like hair care, nails and lashes.

Now, with salons being closed in Ohio, she wants to make sure her clients are taking the right steps to keep up with their beauty needs.

She and some of her employees are posting videos to social media with tips on how to keep up with things like hair, nails and lashes while salons are closed.

“Our industry, we can’t help you right now and we feel bad, but we just can’t be in your space. So, we wanted to give tips at home so that they have some ideas of what to do in the meantime,” Cappabianca said.

Cappabianca says many people may rush to use box dye on their hair, but she said that’s not always a good idea.

“We know that’s just not good; it can be damaging to your hair. So, in the meantime, there are sprays, demi-washes that you can probably find out in stores right now that are the most helpful, anything that can wash out,” she said.

She said fake lashes are very popular right now, so there are certain steps to take when removing outgrown lashes on your own.

“If you’re going to take them off yourself, use a makeup remover that has an oil base to it and if you just lightly rub that on your lashes, let them gently come off on their own, do not pull your lashes off,” she said.

Another thing she suggests is using pure acetone to remove fake nails or gel polish.

Cappabianca and her employees will continue posting videos throughout this quarantine to help people all over keep up with their own beauty needs.

You can follow along with their tips and guides by liking their social media pages:

Facebook: @magnoliasonthegreen

Instagram: @magnoliasonthegreen

Twitter: @magnoliasgreen