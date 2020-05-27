Salon turns away poultry plant workers

(WCNC/NBC News) A Wilkesboro, North carolina salon is banning any customer who works at a nearby Tyson Foods poultry plant until next month.

Bob Hartley, the owner of SmartCuts, made the decision after Tyson announced its Wilkesboro plant had a COVID-19 outbreak.

“I do care for the ladies who work here,” Hartley said, referring to his stylists. “What would you feel like if you did not make a decision like this and they were to contract COVID-19?”

While some customers support him, some Tyson workers are slamming Hartley’s decision.

One worker posted to Facebook saying it wasn’t right and bemoaned the negativity towards plant workers.

Last week, the company announced one in four of its more than 2,000 workers at the plant tested positive for COVID-19, the majority of whom were asymptomatic.

