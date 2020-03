COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center has tested positive.

The patient was treated in the emergency room.

The Illinois Department of Public Health notified the hospital late Friday that the person was positive for COVID-19.

The person lives within the 10 county service area of the hospital.

Health officials say the person is self-quarantining.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 around 2:30 p.m. today from Chicago.