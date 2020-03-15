SC price gouging law now in effect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – President Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency has put South Carolina’s law against price gouging into effect. It will remain in effect for as long as the declaration is in effect.

The law says, “it is unlawful to rent or sell or offer to rent or sell a commodity at an unconscionable price.” The law takes into account normal market fluctuations, which are not considered price gouging.

Attorney General (AG) Alan Wilson warned of “businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the satiation through price gouging of things like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, [and] toilet paper.”

Anyone found guilty of price gouging will receive a fine of up to $1,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both, according to the AG’s office.

If you believe you may have been a victim of price gouging, the AG’s Office suggests you email the following to pricegouging@scag.gov: