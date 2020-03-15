1  of  117
Closings and Delays
Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures

News

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Scholastic Entertainment shows a scene from the reboot of “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford’s beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures. (Scholastic Entertainment via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The public educational company Scholastic came up with a way to keep kids busy and learning while school closures keep them home during coronavirus pandemic.

Scholastic set up a ‘Learn From Home’ website with four categories: PreK and Kindergarten, Grades 1 and 2, Grades 3-5, and Grades 6+. Each section is already equipped with one week of content for students with 15 additional days on the way.

RELATED: List of School Closures

Each day of content is filled with exciting articles and stories, videos, and fun learning challenges. The students can even go on virtual field trips or meet best-selling authors.

The website provides up to three hours’ worth of content each day and can be completed on any device.

Click here to visit the website.

