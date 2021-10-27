School mask mandate takes effect until 2022

Anna Alfaro arrives at Whittier Elementary School with her daughters Guadalupe, right, and Allison, center, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Kids in Salt Lake City are headed back to school Tuesday wearing masks after the mayor issued a mandate order despite heavy restrictions on mask mandates imposed by the GOP-dominated Legislature. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Massachusetts has extended the indoor mask mandate for schools into the next year.

The mask mandate for K-12 schools will remain until at least January 15, 2022, but if a school reaches 80% vaccination of students and staff they can apply with the state to waive the mask mandate.

Mandate guidelines include:

Students ages five and older as well as staff must wear masks while inside other than when eating.

If students are younger than five, it is not required, but strongly recommended

Students do get mask breaks throughout the day. And they don’t need to wear them when outside.

Visitors must also wear masks while entering school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The only ones exempt are students and staff who can’t wear a mask for medical or student behavioral reasons.

The Massachusetts Education Secretary says the extension will allow elementary school students to stay safe while giving them time to get the COVID-19 vaccine once available.

Mandatory masks will be a reality for students, teachers and staff into next year at public schools in the commonwealth.

