Second day in a row: No positive COVID-19 cases at Franklin, Wing, & Noble Hospital according to Baystate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has had four patients with COVID-19 in critical care since Saturday.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 13 patients with the coronavirus, four of whom are in ICU.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

As of Saturday, the Department of Health reports 108,107 confirmed cases and 8,291 deaths of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

