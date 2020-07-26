Second day in a row: No positive COVID-19 cases at Franklin, Wing, & Noble Hospital according to Baystate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has had four patients with COVID-19 in critical care since Saturday.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 13 patients with the coronavirus, four of whom are in ICU.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

As of Saturday, the Department of Health reports 108,107 confirmed cases and 8,291 deaths of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.