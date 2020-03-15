Second death related to coronavirus confirmed in New York

A pedestrian wearing a face mask stops in Times Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SUFFERN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second death has been linked to coronavirus in New York State. According to Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone, a test after a death on March 12 came back positive for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Carbone, the 65-year-old had underlying health issues that were likely a contributing factor in their death.

This is the first confirmed death related to CORVID-19 in Rockland County and the second confirmed death in New York State. Gov. Cuomo announced Saturday morning an 82-year-old woman from New York City died of complications due to CORVID-19.