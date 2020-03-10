Smith College extending spring break; planning “alternate modes of instruction”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College is joining nearby Amherst College in curtailing in-person classes in response to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an email sent to students and staff this afternoon, Smith College President Kathleen McCartney announced that the college will be extending their spring recess by another week, after which time “alternate modes of instruction will be offered for the curriculum.”

“Students should not expect to return this semester,” McCartney wrote. “Students in study-abroad and study-away programs will remain in place.”

The last day of in-person classes will be this coming Friday, with students being required to move out starting Saturday. Friday, March 20 is the absolute last day students can leave campus.

An exception will be made only for students who have no other option but to remain on campus, which includes students who come from countries with travel restrictions.

College spokesperson Stacey Schmeidel noted that there are no suspected cases of the virus at Smith at this time.

More details about Smith College’s plans for students will be released in the coming days.