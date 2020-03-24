Smith County jumps to 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, East Texas up to 21

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County now has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Jenny Wells with the City of Tyler.

Smith County is the only county in East Texas with more than one case and makes up the vast majority of COVID-19 cases in the Piney Woods. Hopkins County announced their first case on Tuesday, bringing the East Texas total to 21.

So far, there have been no confirmed fatalities in East Texas from the coronavirus.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said on Monday that he has “no plans” at this time to issue a stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the virus.

He said that he would only consider such a decree as a “last resort.”

In Texas, there are more than 500 cases throughout the state with atl east 10 people that have been confirmed dead.