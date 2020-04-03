1  of  5
Smokies extend park closure through April

Coronavirus

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced it will extend its closure through at least April 30 because of the coronavirus.

The national park had been scheduled to reopen Monday. The national park service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foothills Parkway and Spur will remain open.

During the closure, visitors can experience the park using digital tools including the park’s website where near real-time views can be seen via park webcams.

Click here to access the park’s webcam network page.

