South Africa pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine program after found to be less effective against variant

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – South Africa is pausing their use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in their program after researchers found it gave minimal protection against mild to moderate infection of the variant of the virus currently in the country.

“We don’t really know yet if the vaccine will work against it of the vaccines that we have. But we speculate from what we know right now that it might not be as effective. That’s what we think and some of the data shows that” Baystate Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Daniel Skiest told 22News.

South Africa is waiting on advice from scientists before they move forward. Before this variant, the vaccine had an efficacy rate of 75%.

“It does still have some efficacies so there is still some effectiveness but it might not be 100% so we need more data on that,” Dr. Skiest continued.

In trials with the new variant, there was only a 22% lower risk of developing mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Researchers say due to trial design the number is not significant but is below the 50% mark that regulators set for effective vaccines.

“All viruses mutate and they’re constantly mutating,” Dr. Skiest said when asked about how the South African variant came about. He said that information now impacts how we produce vaccines.

Dr. Skeist said just like the flu vaccine modifies every year, the COVID-19 one will likely have to as well. “We’ll have to constantly look back to see as a virus evolves how can we change the vaccine? How can we tweak it?” he said.

The study did not see if the vaccine helped prevent severe COVID-19 because the study mainly used relatively young adults, not at high risk for serious illness. AstraZeneca says their vaccine could protect against severe disease and they’re adapting it against the variant.