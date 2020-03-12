Springfield College extending spring break to protect students, faculty from coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield College made the decision Wednesday to extend spring break by one week in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The school’s spring break is originally scheduled for March 14-22 but will be extended until the 29. The school plans to resume classes on March 30 whether they’re online or in person.

Springfield College President, Mary-Beth Cooper said in an email to the school community that the additional week will allow faculty time to prepare course content to be delivered on-line in the event it becomes necessary.

The college is taking the following precautions:

The wellness center will be closed from March 14 to March 22 so that the Department of Facilities Management staff can sanitize recreation areas within the center. The health center will remain open

The college is reviewing plans to postpone, cancel, or virtualize all college-sponsored in-person events. Employees are encouraged to limit contact and conduct meetings online or via telephone

Guests are asked to refrain from visiting campus during spring break through to March 30 or as requested by the college

The in-person Accepted Student Open House scheduled for April 5 will be virtualized and the college will provide a digital format for accepted students to utilize.

Athletic events that are being changed will be communicated by the athletic director and coaches

All spring break team travel has been canceled and teams are allowed to stay on campus to train and compete. There will be no spectators allowed to view sporting events starting March 16 with the exception of limited family

Students are advised to pack accordingly and plan to not be on campus for at least two weeks.

Regional campus classes and operations will follow main campus protocol unless additional guidance is issued by the CDC. Classes and college events will continue as scheduled through Sunday.

According to Cooper, the school asks that members of the college community should not come to the campus or attend class when they are sick or if they are caring for someone who is sick.

All faculty, staff, and students must register all college-related travel plans occurring now through commencement. The following is the college’s current restrictions on travel:

If you are traveling to a Level II or Level III area (check cdc.gov/travel for updates) or going on any cruise prior to April 30, 2020, the College’s leadership strongly cautions you against doing so

Students are strongly urged to reconsider all international travel through April 30, 2020.

Upon your return from either a Level III or Level III country/location or any cruise, you will be required to self-quarantine for 14-days.

Students and faculty/staff who are self-quarantined are not allowed on campus or at college-related events.