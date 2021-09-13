Springfield implements mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Face coverings are now required while indoors in Springfield for everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will be required at outdoor events where social distancing is not possible. Performers at indoor and outdoor events will not be required to wear masks, but must maintain extra social distance from the crowd where they are performing.

Singers, those playing brass or woodwind instruments, or anyone speaking or presenting to a crowd has to remain at least 10 feet away from the audience in order to not wear a mask. Finally, anyone participating in a team sport or athletic event has to wear a face covering while in common seating areas like dugouts or benches.

Enforcement of the mandate is up to individual establishments, however violators can face a fine of up to 300-dollars. The CDC says the delta variant makes up 98 percent of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts right now, and wearing a mask can reduce transmission.

The mandate is in effect until November first… but could be a lifted earlier if case numbers improve.