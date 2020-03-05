Springfield Public Schools staff members under self-quarantine for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – School staff members have been ordered to stay home and monitor their health for the coronavirus, Springfield Public Schools announced on Thursday.

The city’s public school’s spokeswoman Azell Cavaan told 22News in accordance with the guidance of state public health officials on Wednesday, anyone who has traveled back to the U.S. from Italy has been instructed to stay home and monitor their health for 14 days.

Springfield Public Schools staff members self-reported their travel and have been sent home for quarantine. It is unclear how many staff members were sent home. A letter shared by a parent from the district states that a teacher at the Homer Street School is among the staff members sent home to be under self-quarantine for two weeks.

“The district has communicated with the staff and families of schools where a staff member may have reported such travel,” Cavaan stated in a news release to 22News.

The health and safety of all Springfield Public Schools students and staff is the number one priority of Springfield Public Schools. The district’s Nursing Department has been in constant contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and with the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services to receive updates to help ensure that the district stays abreast of the latest recommended guidelines to protect the safety of our students and staff. Azell Cavaan, Springfield Public Schools Spokeswoman

Cavaan added that the school’s custodial department has been religiously disinfecting and sanitizing the school since the start of the cold and flu season and those efforts will continue.

“We remind families, staff, and students to remain steadfast with the precautions we all know to take during cold and flu season – such as washing hands often and with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze; avoid touching your eyes, and staying home if sick especially with a fever,” Cavaan added.