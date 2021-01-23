Stanford scientists researching potential COVID-19 variant strains

STANFORD, Cali. (WWLP) – Medical researchers at Stanford University are analyzing hundreds of samples of potential COVID-19 variant strains.

The Stanford scientists are testing for known mutations, like the one discovered in the United Kingdom. It’s a variant that the British Prime Minister says could be linked to higher death rates.

The good news from Dr. Anthony Fauci, however, is that the current vaccines appear to remain effective against all variants found so far.

“This will allow us to evaluate for important considerations whether they’re more transmissible, whether they produce more severe disease and whether there is any impact on efficacy of vaccine,” Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, a Stanford Researcher said.

Stanford started the screenings last week, and plans to ramp up efforts in the coming days.