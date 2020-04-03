State Rep. Ted James going home after pneumonia and COVID-19

Louisiana State Representative Ted James is going home today after confirming that he tested positive for COVID-19. He announced this during an Instagram live on his profile. He will continue to be quarantined and will recover at home.

James released the following statement Monday regarding his diagnosis:

“I became symptomatic on Sunday, March 22 and immediately began self-isolation. By Monday morning, I began having shortness of breath with a high fever and cough. I was tested and received my results back on Thursday, March 26, showing that I was positive for COVID-19. By Saturday my fever broke, but I still had such difficulty breathing I had to be admitted to the hospital Sunday, March 29. I’m now battling pneumonia and COVID-19. I hope my constituents and the people of Louisiana look at my experience and understand that this virus does not know age, race, health, or socioeconomic status. Most people think there’s nothing we can do to combat COVID-19, but that’s simply not true. I implore everyone to stay home, stay safe, and save lives. I know God is in control and I look forward to beating this and returning to work soon. Thank you.”

Aside from being a state representative, James is also an attorney and 37 years young.