State to close nursing home after deadly COVID-19 outbreak

HARTFORD, CT. (AP)–Connecticut’s Department of Public Health has decided to close a Norwich nursing home where officials allege violations of COVID-19 protocols have led to several deaths.

Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford planned to discuss the decision, which was first reported by The Day newspaper of New London, at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Gifford on Monday announced the appointment of a temporary manager to take over operations at the Three Rivers Nursing Home following the investigation of a late July outbreak of COVID-19 in the facility. At least least 21 residents and six staff became infected, and four of those patients have since died.

The Health Department determined the facility failed to initially group residents who had tested positive to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and failed to use personal protective equipment in accordance with federal standards. There were a number of other findings, including failure to maintain a 14-day quarantine for a resident exposed to COVID-19.

State Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat who represents the area, told The Day that the decision to shut down the facility was made “because of serious systematic problems in the nursing home, not just because of infection control problems.”