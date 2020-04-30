States reopen despite missed benchmarks

(NBC News) The push to ease COVID-19 restrictions across dozens of states is in full swing, despite a failure to meet government benchmarks and warnings from top health officials.

Governors in eight states are allowing malls and outlets to reopen Thursday.

A total of 21 states are lifting restrictions without meeting government guidelines to wait for a two-week drop in coronavirus cases.

Fortunately, there is good news on the medical front. The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to the antiviral drug Remdesivir.



Designed to treat ebola, in trials Remdesivir is helping the sickest COVID-19 patients, cutting the illness by four days.



Meanwhile, the Trump administration is promising to double testing to two million a day in the next month; a new Harvard study shows the country needs five million tests a day to reopen safely.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2zBRhPZ