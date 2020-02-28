Stock market drop due to coronavirus shouldn’t impact your retirement plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus has caused concerns in the stock market over how the global economy will function during the outbreak. But investors say don’t worry too much.

“Historically these outbreaks tend to impact the market. Like we’re experiencing now it tends to be, it can come quickly. The market can sell off quickly it can be uncomfortable but the market reverses course,” financial adviser at St. Germain Investments, Matt Farkas told 22News.

He says this current correction in the stock market is happening quicker than usual. But if you look at the past 14 months, this trend in the market isn’t terrible for investors.

What goes up must come down. The stock market corrects itself about 13 percent every year, investors say.

But this isn’t the first time the stock market has fluctuated due to global disease. Financial advisers say they’ve dealt with SARS, Ebola and the Zika virus impacting the markets over the past five years. We spoke to local residents who say they’re not too concerned.

“Usually it will go down a little bit. It will come back. I’m not concerned right now. It’s too new. Everyone’s nervous, everyone’s screaming and they don’t know what to do. They just don’t know what to do. It’s the unknown,” Springfield resident, Jennifer Couture told 22News.

When it comes to your 401K they say people nearing retirement should be looking into more fixed-income investments anyways instead of investing all in the stock market. Investors say if you’re really worried about your 401K investments, contact a certified professional to go over your options.