QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available alongside flu shots at Stop & Shop pharmacy locations across New England.

Eligible patients will be able to receive the flu shot and COVID booster simultaneously, with no waiting period. Stop & Shop representatives say they have an ample supply of any vaccine a patient might need, including Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), offered at no cost.

“Stop & Shop’s Pharmacies are ready to continue our longstanding mission of taking care of our communities this flu season,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We are well-stocked and offer same-day immunizations, either with an appointment or on a walk-in basis. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most flu shots end up being low or no-cost, while COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are provided at no cost. Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy this fall.”

To receive a vaccine, customers will be asked to wear a face mask during the appointment.