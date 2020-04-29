Surge of human remains has state activating Michigan Mortuary Response Team for first time

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Two more veterans have passed away at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke Wednesday bringing the total to 82 deaths; 70 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich, 80 veteran residents have tested positive for the virus, and 55 have tested negative. Of the deaths reported, 70 had COVID-19, 11 tested negative and one was unknown. The following is the updated statistics from the office of Health and Human Services: