Survey finds millions of families facing housing and food insecurity due to COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON (WWLP)–A U.S. Census Bureau survey has found that households with children have seen a higher impact to housing and food insecurity due to the financial burden created by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Household Pulse Survey 24.7 million adults in mortgaged or rented households reported a late or deferred housing payment in May, including one in eight adults holding mortgaged properties and one in six in rental units.

In households with children, that number increased with one in six adults in mortgaged households with children and one in four adults in rental households reported either a late or deferred payment.

The survey also found that 8.8 million adults reported food insecurity issues since as a result of pandemic, including 3.9 million children.

You can find the results of the Household Pulse Survey in the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse tables and interactive data tool.