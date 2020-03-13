1  of  61
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Career Tec Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow First Congregational Church of Shelburne Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf

SXSW will allow 2020 badges to be deferred to a future festival

Coronavirus

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after the announcement that its 2020 festival had been canceled, South By Southwest announced on Friday that badge holders would be able to defer their badges to future festivals.

BACKGROUND: SXSW 2020 CANCELED amid COVID-19 concerns

In its announcement, SXSW says that badge holders can defer their badges to either 2021, 2022 or 2023. Additionally, badge holders will get 50% of the walk-up rate in an alternate year of their choosing between 2021 and 2023.

SXSW says in its letter:

“This is the first time in 34 years that SXSW has been canceled, and we are working as quickly as we can to recover from the shock and chart our course for the future. It’s really important to us that you are a part of that future.”

SXSW says that the deferral offer is non-transferable and requests must be submitted by April 30. Badge holders can click here to fill out the information form.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories