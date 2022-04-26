(WWLP) – COVID cases continue to trend upward here in the Northeast, as at-home COVID-19 tests are much more readily available.

According to the state’s latest DPH data, the number of molecular or PCR tests continues to see a downward trend. In fact, data shows that this month’s number of tests has decreased by nearly half of what it was at the beginning of this year.

If you are taking an at-home test and test positive you should stay home and isolate yourself for 10 days. If you test negative, experts say always repeat the test within a few days, with at least 24 hours between tests.

It is also recommended to follow your at-home test with a molecular test to make sure you are not positive for COVID-19.